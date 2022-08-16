Teen Faces Court Over Alleged Joy Ride And Hit & Run In Stolen Car

A teenager has faced court after allegedly stealing a vehicle and hitting a man before driving away with the victim still clinging to the bonnet.

Police have charged 18-year-old Tyson Molloy with multiple charges including enter premises and commit indictable offence, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and driving without a licence.

Police have alleged that Molloy stole a 2015 Honda CRV from a Mudgeeraba home at about 2:45Pm on Monday afternoon before taking the car on a joyride.

Molloy is then alleged to have struck another vehicle which was being driven by a 43-year-old man at the time.

The man exited the car before Molloy allegedly reversed and then drove into the man, picking him on the bonnet and driving for several hundred metres.

Molloy allegedly continued to drive along Mudgeeraba Road as the 43-year-old man continued to cling to the bonnet.

The 43-year-old managed to get himself off the bonnet before Molloy allegedly fled the scene.

The 43-year-old man was treated for minor injuries.

The car was eventually spotted abandoned in Highland Park at around 5:15PM.

Police later located Molloy allegedly hiding in the boot of a 2008 BMW X5 which was being driven by a 37-year-old woman who is believed to be known to the 18-year-old.

The 37-year-old received a traffic infringement for having an unrestrained passenger in the car and will be required to pay a $1,078 fine.

The 18-year-old is set to remain in police custody until his next court date.

