Teen In Critical Condition Following Crash In Gold Coast Hinterland

A 16-year-old boy has been hospitalised with serious injuries following a crash in the Gold Coast Hinterlands.

The teenager was driving along Bonogin Road at about 1:20AM this morning when the car came off the road before smashing into a power pole.

Emergency services were called to the scene where they found the driver suffering from serious head injuries.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

The teen was then transported to Gold Coast University Hospital in critical condition.

A 19-year-old woman was also in the car at the time of the accident and was transported to hospital in a stable condition.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Forensic Crash Unit.

Anyone who may have captured CCTV or dash cam footage of the incident are being urged to contact police.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.