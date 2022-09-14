Teen Killed After Defected Car Crashes In Edinburgh Overnight

South Australia’s road toll has reached 53 following a horrific crash overnight at Edinburgh RAAF base.

A 17-year-old boy was found lying on the ground next to a Holden Commodore that had just crashed into a fence, while three other people fled the scene.

The teenager was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital but died a short time later.

Just after 9.30pm on Tuesday night, Police had attempted to stop the car on Petherton Road in Andrews Field after it was identified the car was defected.

The driver failed to stop, and Police chose not to pursue the car after sight of it was lost, but only a few moments later emergency services were called to the incident.

The driver has been arrested, while the remaining passengers, a 21-year-old male from Melton, Victoria and an 18-year-old woman from Elizabeth South were taken to Lyell McEwin Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

