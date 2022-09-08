Teen Prisoner Charges Pilot During Charter Flight To Perth

A plane carrying three juvenile prisoners has been forced to divert after one of the prisoners charged at the pilot.

The plane had only been in the air for a few minutes when the prisoner allegedly ran at the pilot.

The plane was on its way to Perth from Broome and was carrying three prisoners along with five youth custodial officers at the time of the incident.

As the officers attempted to contain the 17-year-old, he is believed to have begun kicking the inside of the plane, provoking the other two prisoners to join in.

The officers managed to bring the prisoners under control a short time later.

Upon landing, police removed the 17-year-old from the plane to be further investigated before clearing the flight and sending the other two prisoners to Perth.

The third teen was later sent to Perth on a separate flight with increased security.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

