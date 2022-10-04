Teen Released On Bail Following Buxton Crash That Killed Five Students

The teenage driver who has been charged with the deaths of five other teens in a horror crash in Buxton has been released on bail.

A NSW Supreme Court judge has granted conditional bail to 18-year-old Tyrell Edwards following the crash that killed five high school students.

Edwards will only be permitted to leave his home for a handful of reasons and accompanied by his mother.

The 18-year-old has been remanded in police custody since the crash on September 6.

The five teens died after Edwards’ lost control of his ute which then crashed into two trees near Buxton.

Supreme Court Justice Robert Beech-Jones said that despite the tragedy that occurred as a result of Edwards’ actions, it did not seem appropriate to hold the teenager “with no criminal history charged with a non-intentional crime” in custody until his trial which could be up to two years away.

“Despite great suffering and grief experienced, this was not a finely balanced bail application,” - Justice Robert Beech-Jones

“On the contrary, on any proper understanding, the application had to be granted.”

Edwards was originally denied bail as the judge believed he had the potential to tamper with witnesses and was a risk to the community.

The teenager’s parents have put up a $100,000 bond to have him released on bail which will be forfeited if Edwards’ breaches his bail conditions.

