Teen Sentenced To Jail Over "Cowardly" Stabbing Of Unconscious Man

A Sydney teen has been sentenced to prison over a frenzied stabbing attack on an unconscious man.

The teenager has been sentenced to eight years in prison over the what the judge described as a “despicable and cowardly” attack on a man in Sydney’s inner west.

The court was told that Brett Halcro had left the Dunkirk Hotel in Pyrmont where he had been watching a sports game on July 31, 2020 when he was jumped by a group of teenagers.

The teens had been partying at an apartment close by before they launched an attack on Mr Halcro.

The teens beat Mr Haclro until he was unconscious before a then 16-year-old boy brought a knife out and proceeded to stab and cut Mr Halcro’s face.

Mr Halcro was left in a coma with extensive injuries including a punctured right eye which has left him almost entirely blind on one side, a broken jaw, a misaligned spine and bleeding behind his ear.

The 16-year-old teen was wearing a pair of black gloves and a balaclava when the attack occurred.

The teen, who is now 17, has been sentenced to at least four years in prison with his sentence backdated to the date he was arrested on August3, 2020.

This means the teen will not be eligible for parole until the year 2024.

When handing down the teen’s sentence, Judge Robert Sutherland said the 17-year-old had “committed an act of physical violence … with a degree of ferocity that is difficult to rationalise".

"The deliberate intention to inflict grievous bodily harm on the unconscious and prone victim … was despicable and cowardly," he said.

According to the judge, the group of teens repeatedly punched, stomped and kicked Mr Halcro even after he became unconscious.

Judge Sutherland went on to say the use of the knife was not premediated and “clearly spontaneous”.

"There is no evidence of pre-planning," he said.

