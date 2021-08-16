Teen Thieves Alleged Violent Carjacking Spree Ends In Court

Three teenagers fronted the Townsville Children's Court on Monday following two separate carjackingings late Sunday night.

A 14yo girl, 16yo boy and 12yo boy were charged and arrested after crashing an alleged stolen vehicle and dumping another in the vicinity.

The group of teen thieves allegedly car-jacked two people in two violent incidents around 5pm and 8pm, with one a 69yo man allegedly assaulted outside Stockland Shopping Centre, before having his RAV4 stolen.

In a separate incident, a female was allegedly car-jacked around 8pm, but not before being dealt a blow to the face near the Willows Shopping Centre. Her Corolla was found some time later rolled onto its roof on Riverway Drive.

The 14yo girl was charged with two counts each of dangerous operation of a vehicle, robbery in company, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

While a 12yo boy has been charged with two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, and one count each of robbery and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

And a 16yo boy has been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

A fourth juvenile was arrested at the scene but has since been released without charges.

