Teenage Boy Charged Following Death of Three People In Multi-Car Crash

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with dangerous driving causing death following a horrific crash which claimed the lives of three people in Maryborough on Sunday night.

It is alleged the teenage boy was driving a stolen Mercedes-Benz south on Saltwater Creek Road when it allegedly collided with the rear of a Holden, which subsequently collided with a Mazda.

The driver and passenger of the Holden, a 17-year-old Oakhurst girl and 29-year-old Maryborough woman, died at the scene.

The driver and sole occupant of the Mazda, a 52-year-old Torquay woman, also died at the scene.

A third occupant of the Holden, a 23-year-old-woman was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in a critical condition.

It is believed a passenger from the Mercedes-Benz fled the scene and enquiries are continuing to verify this information.

It will be further alleged the Mercedes-Benz was stolen from a Maryborough residence at 8.40pm on Sunday.

The 13-year-old Bundaberg boy has been charged with three counts of dangerous operation of motor vehicle causing death and one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

He will appear at Maroochydore Childrens’ Court at a later date.

Investigations are continuing and anyone who saw the silver Mercedes-Benz travelling in the Maryborough and Hervey Bay area prior to the crash, is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

