Teenage Boy Dies Five Days After E-Scooter Crash

A teenage boy has died following a tragic e-scooter accident in Logan almost one week ago.

The 15-year-old teenager was riding an e-scooter along the footpath on Basalt Drive in Yarrabilba at around 8:35AM on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene where they attempted to treat the boy before transporting him to Queensland Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

The boy passed away from his injuries on Sunday.

The child protection and investigation unit and the forensic crash unit have launched an investigation into the crash.

An official report will be provided to the coroner pending an investigation.

Police are urging anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident to come forward.

