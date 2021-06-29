Teenage Boy Found Dead Upstairs After A Macquarie Field Townhouse Blaze

A teen boy has died following a house fire in Sydney’s South West this morning, June 30.

Macquarie Field firefighters were urgently called at 1:30am this morning to a townhouse in Montana Way.

Townhouse Fire In Macquaire Field:

When the firefighters arrived at the scene, the double story townhouse was completely in flames and almost impossible to enter.

Superintendent Luke Unsworth from Fire and Rescue NSW said,

“Firefighters immediately tried to gain entry into that building. However, the intense heat and smoke drove them back. The firefighters did however continue to fight the fire and also to protect the neighbouring properties, and did manage to extinguish the fire”.

Nearby neighbours reported hearing screams coming from the house.

All occupants from the house were able to escape the home, except one teenage boy who was triadically found dead upstairs.

What sparked the fire still remains unknown.

However, Unsworth said the team will be working with the police from Campbelltown throughout the day to find out what caused the fire.

If you have any information or dashcam footage from this time, please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 00.

