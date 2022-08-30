Teenage Girl Charged Over School Stabbing

A teenager has been charged by police over the stabbing of a young girl at a high school in Orange yesterday.

Police were called to Canobolas Rural Technology High School at Orange on Monday afternoon following reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival at the scene, emergency services found a 16-year-old girl suffering from stab wounds to her arm and chest.

Paramedics treated the girl at the scene before transporting her to Orange Hospital for further treatment to non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested a 15-year-old girl at the scene before taking her to Orange Police Station.

The teenager has since been charged with reckless wounding and has been denied bail.

The 15-year-old is set to face children’s court today.

