Teenage Girl Stabbed At Gathering At Melbourne Park

A 17-year-old girl has been hospitalised after allegedly being stabbed at a gathering in a Melbourne park in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police will allege the teenager was stabbed by an unknown female at around 1AM on Sunday morning at Westgate Park in Port Melbourne.

The incident is alleged to have occurred at a large gathering of around d 200 to 300 people.

According to police, another teenage girl was also allegedly stabbed by the same the person.

Police are urging anyone present at the gathering who may have any information or video footage in relation to the incident to come forward.

The alleged attacker has been described as a Caucasian female.

Investigations are ongoing.

