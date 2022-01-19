Teenage Motorcyclist Arrested Following Police Pursuit

A teenager was arrested after driving recklessly from Port Adelaide to Kapunda on Tuesday night.

Air Police were called in to track the motorcyclist, who was spotted travelling at speeds of up to 120 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

The rider was intercepted in on Elizabeth Street in Kapunda, with police making an arrest after he lost control of his ride.

Police allege the driver was a 16-year-old from Albert Park.

He will be charged with dangerous driving, riding without due care, breaching the conditions of his learner's permit and riding without adequately applied number plates.

His motorcycle was impounded, and he is set to appear in Port Adelaide Youth Court on March 10.

