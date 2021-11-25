Teenager Charged Following Assault At Youth Detention Centre

A teenager has been charged with causing bodily harm to a staff member at Cleveland Youth Detention Centre.

The worker was left hospitalised with severe injuries earlier this month.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the boy had been charged with 'grievous bodily harm'.

The attacker's victim was violently assaulted, being left with a fractured eye socket, jaw and cheekbone.

He was rushed to the Townsville University Hospital following the attack.

The now-18 year old will appear in Cairns court today, facing Childrens court given he was 17 at the time of the bashing.

There's been reports of staff stepping away from the youth detention centre, after a number of alleged attacks on employees have emerged.

"An employee sustained injuries as a result," the spokeswoman said in a statement.

"Threats and violence against staff are taken extremely seriously, and the ­matter was referred to the Queensland Police Service.

"We are offering the employee all the necessary support for their treatment and recovery," she said.

The rise in alleged attacks at the youth prison continues to rise, coinciding with an uptake in juveniles reaching full capacity at CYDC.

