Teenager Died After Being Trapped Under Light Rail Tram in Sydney’s CBD

A 16-year-old teenage girl died after being trapped under a light rail tram in Sydney’s CBD on Wednesday night.

According to NSW police, emergency services were called to George Street, Haymarket, at around 12 am.

Officers from Sydney City Police Area Command arrived to find the teenager with critical injuries.

The teenage girl was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics. However, she could not be revived.

Witnesses told Seven News that the teenager was with her friends at an intersection when she attempted to climb between the carriages, but was caught when it tried to move.

A 52-year-old male driving the tram was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

Transport for NSW secretary Howard Collins issued a statement on Thursday extending condolences to the girl’s family.

“Everyone at Transport for NSW is saddened by the death of a teenage girl at a light rail stop in central Sydney overnight,” he said.

“We extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends and loved ones.

“We thank emergency services, staff and anyone who rendered assistance for their efforts last night, and we will provide our staff with the support they need.”

