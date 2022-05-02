Teenager Dies In Hospital After Fiery Crash At Liverpool, NSW

A teenage girl has passed away in hospital, after being critically injured in a car crash at Liverpool days prior.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a collision at Elizabeth Drive, around 8:40pm on Tuesday April 26.

A Holden Commodore caught fire after hitting a Mazda CX-3, people passing by stopped and pulled five people from the burning car.

Fire and Rescue NSW arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze, with the vehicle being completely damaged.

One passenger - a 16-year-old girl - in the Holden was critically injured, she was taken to Liverpool hospital. The driver of the Holden, and three other passengers were treated for minor injuries, as to the driver of the Mazda - a 31-year-old woman. They have since left hospital after being admitted to Liverpool and Westmead.

After a crime scene was established, Police were advised that the 16-year-old died in hospital days later on Saturday, April 30.

Metro Crash Investigators joined officers at the crime scene, investigating the circumstances which led to the incident.

