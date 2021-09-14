A 16-year-old will face court on Tuesday after an alleged random stabbing at Blacks Beach.

Police say that the teenager approached a 23-year-old woman who was sunbaking at Blacks Beach around lunchtime on Monday and stabbed her multiple times.

Teenager facing court after callous stabbing at Blacks Beach

Detective Inspector Tom Armitt said the 23-year-old victim suffered injuries to several parts of her body.

“She was approached by a male and stabbed multiple times to head and neck, arms and legs.”

The attacker fled the scene before the victim sought help from a nearby construction site.

The woman was taken to Mackay Hospital where she remains in a serious but stable position, and the teenager was arrested a short time after.

Detective Inspector Armitt confirmed that it was a random attack, and the victim and perpetrator did not know each other.

“It’s a random attack, she states that she did not know who the male was. There was no prior interaction and she has not seen him before. It’s a concerning act, it’s a disgraceful act and it’s something that we’re treating very seriously.”

He will front the Mackay Children’s Court on Tuesday.

