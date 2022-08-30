Teenager Fighting For Life Following Stabbing In Perth's North

Police have arrested and charged a man over the stabbing of a teenager in North Perth over the weekend.

Police were called to the scene of a stabbing after a 17-year-old boy was found by his brother in a North Perth alley way only metres from his home suffering from multiple stab wounds at around 9:30PM on Saturday night.

Emergency services were called to the scene where they attempted to treat the teen before transporting him to a nearby hospital.

The 17-yer-old was forced to undergo emergency surgery and is still believed to be in critical condition.

Perth District Police Superintendent Peter Healy said the 17-year-old is believed to have been involved in a disturbance with another group prior to the stabbing.

“A short time later a 17-year-old boy, who’d been present during this disturbance, was found seriously injured by a person who was at the same disturbance,” he said.

“It’s really important to let the community know that this appears to be an isolated incident and there’s no risk to anyone else in the community at this stage.

“Detectives working around the clock to work out what has happened.”

Detectives from the Homicide Squad on Monday arrested a man from Karrinyup and charged him with grievous bodily harm.

He is set to face the Perth Magistrates Court today.

