Teenager Hospitalised Following School Stabbing In Orange

Police have arrested a teenager after young girl was stabbed at a school in Orange this afternoon.

Police were called to Canobolas Rural Technology High School at around 1PM this afternoon following reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival at the scene, police found a 16-year-old girl suffering from stab wounds to both her arms and her chest.

The teenager was treated at the scene before being transported to Orange Health Service where she is now believed to be in stable condition.

A spokesperson from the NSW Department of Education said the school was immediately locked down following the incident.

“Emergency services were called to Canobolas Rural Technology High School today following an altercation between two students,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“The school was placed into lockdown for a short period of time as a safety precaution.

“Wellbeing supports are in place for all staff and students.”

According to a police statement, another teenager was arrested in relation to the stabbing.

"A 15-year-old girl was arrested at the scene and taken to Orange Police Station where she is assisting police with inquiries," NSW Police said.

