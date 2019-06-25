Teenager Injured In Two Vehicle Crash

Image: Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

A teenager has been injured in a two vehicle crash north of Toowoomba yesterday morning.

The accident happened just after 9am with the Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue chopper flying the teenager to hospital.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics, Queensland Police Service officers and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service personnel were also called to the scene.

The teenager was flown to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition, to for further medical treatment.

