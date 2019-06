A 16-year-old boy is fighting for life after a hit and run at Burleigh Waters.

He was struck while crossing Bermuda Street with two other boys at 9.10pm last night.

The victim was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with serious head injuries.

The male driver of the vehicle didn't stop to help.

However Police now say a 44-year-old man is helping them with the inquiries.

Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage is being urged to come forward.