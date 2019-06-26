Teenagers in Custody Following Armed Robbery of SPAR Middle Ridge

Two teenagers are in police custody following the armed robbery of a SPAR convenience store at Middle Ridge.

The pair aged 16 and 17 are accused of using a knife to threaten the woman behind the counter and making off with cigarettes on Tuesday around 2:30pm.

It's the second time the store's been targeted in a daylight robbery this year.  On Easter Sunday, two men entered the store making demands before leaving with cash.

