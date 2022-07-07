Teens Accused Of Manslaughter Over Alleged Stabbing To Walk Free

Three teenagers who were charged with manslaughter over the death 17-year-old Jack Beasley have been found not guilty.

Five teenage boys were alleged to have been involved in the stabbing of Jack Beasley in Surfers Paradise on December 13, 2019.

Jack and his friend, who was also 17 at the time of the alleged attack, were confronted by a group of teenagers in front of the Surfers Paradise Boulevard IGA.

Both boys were allegedly stabbed with Jack’s friend sustaining stab wounds to the back and chest, puncturing one of his lungs.

Video footage captured by the IGA CCTV cameras show the group of five teens confront and push Jack Beasley.

Jack is then seen flinging a cigarette at the group in retaliation before the confrontation erupts into a fight.

The teenagers involved were aged between 15 and 18-years-old at the time of the alleged stabbing.

On May 16, two of the teenagers along with Ma-Mal-J Toala plead not guilty to manslaughter and grievous bodily harm.

In April, another teen who is now 19-years-of age plead guilty to manslaughter and two counts of bodily harm while the youngest of the group plead guilty to murder and committing a malicious act with intent on May 9.

Two of the teenagers who plead guilty on all charges are set to face court for sentencing later in the year.

