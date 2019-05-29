Teens charged after crime spree through White Rock.

Cairns Property Crime Squad officers arrested and charged four teens yesterday as a result of investigations into a burglary incident at White Rock in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Entry was gained to a Frangipanni Street residence just after midnight and two phones and a set of car keys were stolen whilst the residents were sleeping.

The keys were then used to steal a four-wheel-drive vehicle from the residence, colliding with a letterbox as it was being driven away.

Investigations led officers to a McLeod Street address at North Cairns just before 7pm yesterday where the stolen vehicle was located.

Two boys aged 13 and a girl aged 15, all from Manoora, and another girl aged 15 from White Rock were taken into custody at the residence and the stolen vehicle was seized.

The four were subsequently charged with a total of 17 offences including burglary, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, stealing, traffic and drug related matters.

Police are reminding residents to ensure homes, vehicles and keys are adequately secured so as to avoid falling victim to opportunistic property offenders.