Teens charged after stealing weapons from a home in Bentley Park.

Three boys have been arrested and charged and a cache of stolen firearms recovered following investigations into a burglary incident at Bentley Park on Friday morning.

Entry was gained to a Caesar Close residence sometime between 6 and 11.30am on Friday and several rifles and a shotgun were stolen. The theft was discovered when the resident returned home, and the incident was reported to police.

Officers attended and Adventure Close address at around 1.15pm on Friday where a 15-year-old Edmonton boy was taken into custody. Eight stolen weapons were allegedly located in the back yard and were seized along with other items of interest to the investigation.

The boy was charged with three counts of burglary and one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Investigations continued throughout the weekend and resulted in two boys aged 15 and 17 from Bentley Park and Gordonvale being located and arrested at a Bentley Park address just before 5pm on Sunday.

They were both charged over this and several other property-related investigations.

