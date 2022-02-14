Teens Charged With Alleged Gay Hate-Crime

Two teenagers have been charged with assaulting a group of people in Sydney’s CBD in an alleged hate-related crime.

Police say a 19-year-old man and two women aged 20 and 21, were walking along Castlereagh Street, in Haymarket about 8:50pm on Sunday when they were approached by the teens in a black Volkswagen Golf.

It’s alleged that one of the four people inside the car threatened the man, before one of the male passengers got out and punched him in the head, knocking him to the ground.

When the younger woman attempted to intervene, she allegedly had an egg thrown at her, hitting her in the chest, while the injured man was again assaulted by being kicked while on the ground.

The incident was later reported to police who commenced investigations, resulting in the search of two homes in Bankstown and Greenacre, about 9am on Thursday last week.

Consequently, two teens - a 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old boy were arrested and charged.

Both were charged with affray, assault causing actual bodily harm and common assault, while the older boy was also charged for not disclosing identity of passenger as required.

The duo were handed down strict conditional bail to appear before children’s court on Thursday 3 March 2022.

Police will allege the incident is also linked to another alleged assault where a 24-year-old man, waiting at a bus stop in Waterloo on the same day was threatened and egged.

The victim was hit in the eye and chest, suffering bruising, and swelling to his face.

Inquiries continue.

