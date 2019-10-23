Tell Your Festive Friends... Big W Are Stocking A Range Of Matching Xmas PJ's For You, Your Kids And Even The Dog

Tis the season!

Article heading image for Tell Your Festive Friends... Big W Are Stocking A Range Of Matching Xmas PJ's For You, Your Kids And Even The Dog

It will be a very Merry Christmas in your household if Big W has anything to do with it.

They've just announced that they'll be stocking a range of matching Christmas pyjamas for you and the rest of the family.

Even your fur baby! We're not even joking!

With prices starting at only $12, bloody hell, these will be immensely popular with the more festive people amongst us 🤶 🎅

Some items are available in-store now, with more to come in the forthcoming weeks so make sure to check in.

'Tis the season after all... well, almost.

 

Get The Mix App - Subscribe To Clairsy, Matt and Kymba | iTunes | Android

Written by: @dantheinternut

@dantheinternut

11 hours ago

Article by:

@dantheinternut

Christmas
Pyjamas
Big W
Listen Live!
Christmas
Pyjamas
Big W
Christmas
Pyjamas
Big W
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs