Tell Your Festive Friends... Big W Are Stocking A Range Of Matching Xmas PJ's For You, Your Kids And Even The Dog
Tis the season!
It will be a very Merry Christmas in your household if Big W has anything to do with it.
They've just announced that they'll be stocking a range of matching Christmas pyjamas for you and the rest of the family.
Even your fur baby! We're not even joking!
With prices starting at only $12, bloody hell, these will be immensely popular with the more festive people amongst us 🤶 🎅
Some items are available in-store now, with more to come in the forthcoming weeks so make sure to check in.
'Tis the season after all... well, almost.