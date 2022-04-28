Telstra Forced To Pay $2.2m After Being Caught Overcharging Customers

Telstra has been ordered to cough up $1.73m to customers in repayment, overcharging more than 11,000 users between 2018 to 2021.

An investigation by the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) found the telecommunication giant issued irregular bills over the period.

In addition to forking out thousands to customers, Telstra copped a $506,160 fine by the communications regulator.

In 2020, the previous investigation found the company had swindled more than 10,000 customers nearly $2.5 million in 12 years.

Nerida O’Loughlin, ACMA chair, said the major notice of infringement came after the latest investigations found Telstra continued to not comply with their contractual obligation.

"Telstra had already been formally directed by the ACMA to comply with billing rules so should have moved to address these issues and not inconvenienced its customers further," O'Loughlin said.

"At a time when Australians are being very careful with their budgets, these errors are particularly concerning as they could have caused considerable strain and distress.

"Telecommunications is an essential service for Australian households and businesses, and there are no excuses for overcharging customers."

The ACMA discovered that 8,000 customers were charged after they had moved telcos, with some billed more than once.

"Telstra is the largest telecommunications company in Australia. I would expect its billing systems to be more sophisticated and compliant with industry-wide consumer protection rules," O’Loughlin said.

