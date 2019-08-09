Temporary Closure Of Watt Road Bridge

Greater Shepparton City Council has advised that Watt Road will be closed temporarily on Monday, August 12 between 9am-3pm from Mooroopna at the Watt Road Bridge through to Riverview Drive, Kialla.

Motorists are urged to take an alternative route if they usually travel across the back road between Mooroopna and Kialla.

Council will be undertaking an inspection of the Watt Road bridge deck surface and will be conducting shoulder maintenance along sections of Watt Road.

Watt Road is intended to close after the morning peak at 9am and will re-open for the afternoon peak at 3pm

You can direct any enquiries to John Lloyd, Council Team Leader Works on 5832 9700.