Temporary Closure: Watt Road

Council has advised motorists that Watt Road will be closed temporarily from 6am on Monday, November 18 until 4pm on Wednesday, November 20 from Mooroopna at the Watt Road Bridge through to Riverview Drive, Kialla.

You're advised to take an alternative route if you usually travel the back road between Mooroopna and Kialla.

Greater Shepparton City Council will be undertaking an inspection of the Watt Road bridge, replacing some timber on the deck surface and will be conducting guard rail and line marking maintenance along sections of Watt Road.

Council asks residents and motorists to take care and be aware of traffic detours.

For more information, you can call 5832 9700.