Temps Will Crack 40 In Parts Of North Queensland This Weekend

The aircon + fan combo has been getting a work out again this summer, but we can all agree it hasn’t been that bad…until this weekend.

Over Saturday and Sunday you’ll be wondering how many ice cubes you’ll need to cool your pool down, with our region set to sweat.

There’ll be possible showers on Saturday in Townsville with a steamy top of 37. Sunday will be mostly sunny with temps notching down to 36. From Tuesday temps will be slightly kinder, reaching 33-34 across Townsville.

In Ayr it’s basically a copy + paste forecast, but Ingham will be a scorcher with the top temp cracking 40! Pull into Coles on Lannercost Street and load up on Zooper Doopers with 41 predicted for Saturday, 40 on Sunday, and 38 on Monday.

The Towers will sizzle with a temp range of 23-40 across Saturday and Sunday, before a warm start to next week with a max of 39 on Monday.

If you can’t deal with all of that, escape to Bowen which’ll be the coolest spot in our region with Saturday and Sunday reaching no more than 34. Classic behaviour from #BlowinInBowen

CATCH UP ON THE LATEST FROM THE TRIPLE M NEWSROOM NOW: