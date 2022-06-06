Tempted To Double-Dip Pandemic-Related Expenses This Tax Time?

With the end of the financial year edging closer, taxpayers are set to claim millions in pandemic related deductions.

With masks, personal protective equipment and rapid testing kits listed as eligible expenses, the Australian Tax Office are warning a particular focus on “double-dipping” claims for work-related expenses.

“We know that many have faced significant challenges,” Assistant Commissioner Tim Loh said.

“If you’re spending your working day in close proximity to customers and at risk of contracting Covid-19, you may be able to claim a deduction for protective items such as gloves, face masks, or sanitiser,” he said.

The ATO says only tests required for work-related purposes are tax deductible.

Meanwhile, with many Australians working remotely last year during the height of Covid, a common mistake, saw people claim working from home expenses and then double dipping, playing the system for extra expenses like mobile phone and internet bills.

H&R Block director of tax communications Mark Chapman said accurate record keeping is essential.

“It is essential you keep all your supporting documents to back up your deductions — the invoice, receipt, bank statement — it is essential you’ve got that before you claim a deduction because the ATO can ask to see it, and if you can’t produce it the deduction could be disallowed,” he told the Herald Sun.

Mr Chapman said the ATO was “not necessarily” conducting more checks that usual but “they’re publicising the fact they’re doing them more widely”.

“There isn’t really any excuse for taxpayers to be unaware of this,” he said.

Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia:

Western Australia

New cases: 4 ,849

,849 Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 279 / 16

Northern Territory

New cases: 143

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 12 / 0

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: TBA

Covid-related deaths: TBA

Hospital and ICU admissions: TBA

Queensland

New cases: 2,548

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 299 / 6

New South Wales

New cases: 4,486

Covid-related deaths: 3

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,314 / 38

Victoria

New cases: 7,557

Covid-related deaths: 14

Hospital and ICU admissions: 476 / 25

South Australia

New cases: 2,255

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 241 / 9

Tasmania

New cases: 513

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 43 / 0

