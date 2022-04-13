Ten People Injured During Shooting In New York Subway

At least 10 people have been shot and another six injured after a man wearing a gasmask opened fire inside of a subway train in New York earlier this morning.

Police were quick to respond to the event, which unfolded on a subway train at Brooklyn’s Sunset Park.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the incident began at round 8:24AM just as the subway train was about to reach the 36th Street Station.

“The suspect was in the train car, the shooting began in the train car,” she said.

“As the train was pulling into the station, the subject put on a gas mask. He then opened a canister that was in his bag and then the car began to fill with smoke. After that he began shooting.”

A number of wounded passengers exited the subway train, jumping on another train across the platform to escape the gunman.

The man behind the attack has not yet been apprehended but police describe him as a male around five-foot-five tall, approximately 80kg and wearing a green construction vest at the time of the shooting.

The man is believed to have been spotted on CCTV footage from nearby businesses which has been handed into police.

With the community fearing the gunman could strike again, police announced they will be doubling their enforcement with an increased police presence on subway lines.

Authorities have managed to locate the gunman’s belongings finding his gun along with a bag containing fireworks and a number of unused smoke canisters.

Of the 10 shooting victims, none have suffered critical injuries.

According to police, the attack is not being considered as an act of terrorism.

President Joe Biden addressed the attack from Menlo in Iowa praising the quick action civilians who attempted to help the wounded.

My Jill my wife and I are praying for those who are injured and all those touched by that trauma," he said.

"And we’re grateful for all the first responders who jumped in action, including civilians, civilians, who didn’t hesitate to help their fellow passengers and tried to shield them."

