Tenacious D Remake The Time Warp With Costume Changes, Celebrity Cameos And More

Article heading image for Tenacious D Remake The Time Warp With Costume Changes, Celebrity Cameos And More

Image: Tenacious D, YouTube

Tenacious D have kicked off the halloween celebrations with a remake of The Rocky Horror Picture Show track Time Warp.

The hilarious new video includes costume changes, guest performers and celebrity cameos including original Rocky Horror Picture Show cast member Susan Sarandon.

This is possibly the best remake of this track yet!

Cassie Walker

29 October 2020

Article by:

Cassie Walker

