Tenille Townes Debuts New Version of "Somebody's Daughter"

Singer, songwriter and performer Tenille Townes, has debuted a new version of her single “Somebody’s Daughter” today. Stream/purchase the track HERE.

In celebration of the release, Townes will be the featured guest/performer at the annual Girl Scouts Luncheon that will take place on September 24 in Nashville, TN.

Tenille was recently nominated for four Canadian Country Music Association awards including:

Female Artist Of The Year

Single Of The Year (“Somebody’s Daughter”)

Anthem Entertainment Songwriter(s) Of The Year(“Somebody’s Daughter”)

Video Of The Year (“Somebody’s Daughter”)

Adding to this, the official music video for “Somebody’s Daughter”—filmed by Grammy Award nominated director, P.R. Brown (Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, Lukas Graham) was recently nominated for Breakthrough Video Of The Year at the 2019 CMT Music Awards.

LOVE this girl!

