Tennis Fan To Sue Nick Kyrgios Over Comments Made During Wimbledon Final

The Wimbledon fan who Nick Kyrgios accused of having “700 drinks” has revealed she is suing the Australian tennis star.

Polish lawyer Anna Palus released a statement confirming legal action against Kyrgios who made the comments in his Wimbledon final loss against Novak Djokovic.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

Palus was removed from the court following Kyrgios alleged she was drunk and distracting him – the Australian then heard on broadcast to say she had drunk “700 drinks”.

In her statement, Palus said she was attempting to “clear her name” following Kyrgios’ comments spreading worldwide.

“During the course of the final, Nick Kyrgios made a reckless and entirely baseless allegation against me,” the statement read.

“Not only did this cause considerable harm on the day, resulting in my temporary removal from the arena, but Mr Kyrgios’s false allegation was broadcast to, and read by, millions around the world, causing me and my family very substantial damage and distress.

“I am not litigious, but after much consideration, I have concluded that that I have no alternative but to instruct my solicitors Brett Wilson LLP to bring defamation proceedings against Mr Kyrgios in order to clear my name.

“The need to obtain vindication, and to prevent repetition of the allegation, are the only reasons for taking legal action.”

Palus also said she would donate to charity any damages recovered, and if Kyrgios didn’t offer a “prompt resolution to this matter” she would obtain vindication in the High Court.

During Kyrgios’ four-set final loss to Djokovic, the 27-year-old stopped and accused Palus of distracting him from his serve to the chair umpire.

“She’s distracting me when I’m serving in a Wimbledon final,” he said.

“There’s no other bigger occasion, you didn’t believe me and then she did it again. It nearly cost me the game.

“Why is she still here? She’s drunk out of her mind and speaking to me in the middle of a game. What’s acceptable?

“Ok kick her out. I know exactly which one it is. The one in the dress, who looks like she’s had about 700 drinks bro.”

The new legal situation comes just less than two days after Kyrgios was given an adjournment until October in Australian court over a charge of assault against former girlfriend Chiara Passari.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr: