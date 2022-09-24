Tennis Icon Roger Federer Bows Out With Emotional Farewell After Finals Loss

Tennis legend Roger Federer has lost the final match of his career in an emotional doubles defeat alongside long-time rival Rafael Nadal in the Laver Cup.

Playing for Team Europe Federer and Nadal lost 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 11-9 against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World.

When the match ended, Federer began to cry as he hugged the other members of Team Europe.

Mouthing, "Thank you," to a cheering crowd, Federer applauded right back toward the spectators.

Chocking through tears, Federer said: “It’s been perfect journey, I would do it all over again.”

“It’s been so much fun,” he added. “It’s been amazing. Thank you, everybody. I’ve had so many people cheer me on. And you guys here tonight, it means the world.”

"I've done this thousands of times, but this one feels different," Federer Tweeted before the match.

"Thank you to everybody who's coming tonight."

The Swiss 20-time Grand Slam champion last week announced his retirement at the age of 41.

Federer retires with 20 grand slams and 103 career singles trophies.

