Tennis Players Literally Cop A Spray After Sprinkler System Goes Rogue At Wimbledon

This year, Wimbledon has been copping a fair amount of criticism - mainly from Ash Barty fans - for its scheduling of who gets to play on Centre Court.

But in proof that not all the excitement is limited to the courts with smaller numbers, peep this footage from court 15 over the weekend, during Artem Sitak and Laura Siegemund's doubles match.

The pair were resting during sets at the prestigious tennis tournament when a sprinkler went rogue, with German Siegemund forced to grab her belongings and flee.

Sitak took a little longer to get going, but the spray was quickly squashed - again, we're talking literally here - by an official with the reflexes of a cat.

Unfortunately, not even his foot could contain the water and it erupted again, this time taking out a chair and a bin.

Watch the moment below:

With court 15 too wet to continue play, the game was moved one court over, where Sitak and Siegemund 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

