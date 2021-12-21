Tennis Star Rafael Nadal Tests COVID Positive Ahead Of Aus Open

Spanish tennis powerhouse Rafael Nadal has returned a COVID positive test result days after competing in Abu Dhabi, placing him in serious doubt for the Australian Open event in Melbourne next month.

The 35-year-old was returning to his home nation when he learnt of the infection, saying he returned negative results at the Abu Dhabi event and receives regular testing.

Nadal had just resumed match play after sitting out with an injury, he shared a post to Instagram on Monday, writing: "I wanted to announce that on my return home after playing the Abu Dhabi tournament, I have tested positive for COVID … when I arrived in Spain."

Nadal said in his social media post he would "analyse options" on upcoming tournaments "depending on the outcome".

The Melbourne Park event is scheduled to get underway on January 17, and there remains speculation as to which stars will play the Grand Slam after Tennis Australia's Craig Tiley confirmed the ruling on vaccination requirements.

Last month, Tiley had this to say about disallowing the unvaccinated players from competing.

"It’s been made very clear when the Premier announced several weeks ago that in order to participate at the Australian Open, to come into Victoria, you’ll need to be fully vaccinated. Immediately, we communicated that to the playing group," Tiley said in November.

For availability of other heavyweights, Aus Open maestro Novak Djokovic is yet to reveal his vaccination status to the world due to personal reasons, while veteran Roger Federer remains in doubt due to undergoing knee surgery.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.