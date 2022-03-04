Tenth Life Lost In Queensland Floods As Premier Speaks On Devastation

Tragically, the death toll from the Queensland flood crisis has risen to ten.

A 53-year-old man, who was reported missing on Monday, was found by emergency crews under a wharf at the Port of Brisbane.

As rescue operations continue, SES crews are doing all they can to prevent the rising toll but fear there's more missing people trapped in flood waters.

He’s the 10th fatality since the heavy rain triggered flash flooding, causing rivers to rise across south-east Queensland and the NSW border.

The Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll spoke on the devastation.

"All of these deaths, all of these deaths are flood-related, some completely unexpected where water has risen very, very quickly in areas that we’re not used to," Ms Carroll told reporters on Friday.

"So over the next few days as to showers and storms and rain continues please be aware of that flash flooding, be aware of your circumstances."

Queensland's Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says it's a reminder of the dangerous times we live in, and to hold loved ones closed during trying times.

"Any loss is heart wrenching not just for the families but for their friends as well."

Palaszczuk said the threat of climate change is real, and is causing these severe weather events in Queensland.

"This was a bit precedented, you've even seen the New South Wales Premier say it's unprecedented."

"Let's face it, it's climate change.

"I've never seen so many natural disasters, we seem to be dealing with more and more cyclones, more floods."

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.