Terence Kelly Sentenced For Abducting Cleo Smith

The man who kidnapped Cleo Smith from her family's tent at a campsite has been jailed for 13 years and six months.

Terrance Kelly, 37, took the then four-year-old from the Carnarvon campsite in 2021, and with the nation hanging onto hope, was found 18 days later.

Judge Julie Wager granted Kelly a full 25 per cent reduction on his sentencing following his early plea, making him eligible for parole after serving 11 years and six months.

Ms Wager recounted the treatment Cleo was subjected to when kidnapped in court of Wednesday when proceeding with Kelly’s sentencing, saying she spent most of her time alone, locked in a bedroom.

“She pleaded to go to her parents, she asked mainly for her mother,” she said.

“You put on the radio loudly in the bathroom to cover up any noise that Cleo made. The young victim heard her name on the radio and she said they were saying her name.”

Cleo was abducted on October 16, 2021, before Kelly held her captive inside his two-bedroom Tonkin Crescent home.

One hundred and forty police formed a task force, and a $1 million reward was offered, with police admitting they held “grave” concerns for Cleo’s welfare before.

Four detectives forced their way inside Kelly’s home about 1am on November 3 and found her in a room with lights on and playing with a toy.

