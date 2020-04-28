Terrigal Barber Is Doing Free Services For Medical Staff Working On The Frontline

It's definitely a wild time to be alive living in a pandemic, and we don't often get to say thanks enough to medical staff working on the frontline. Who are going head first with COVID-19 daily to minimise the spread and keep us all healthy.

Local Barber The Private Studio has come forward doing what they do best. Offering their services free of charge to medical staff working on the frontline. The offer begins May 1st and will last for 3 months.

All you have to do is book online with The Private Studio App on Apple & Android, show up with your Medical ID and the service will be completely free.

WHAT: Free Barber Services For Medical Staff

WHEN: May 1st - August 1st

WHERE: The Private Studio, Terrigal

