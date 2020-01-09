The Coast's only Antique & Vintage Fair is back for 2020, held at the Terrigal Scout Hall & Grounds. An electric mix of stalls selling fabulous antiques and vintage home wares & collectibles, designer label clothing, rustic relics, furniture, jewelry and so much more! Make a day out of it, browse the market stalls, have a coffee and a bite to eat!

You never know what you'll find at the Terrigal Vintage fair!

For further details phone Catherine on 0414 614 659, or click here.

What: Terrigal Vintage Fair

When: February 15th & 16th - 8am - 4pm

Where: Terrigal Scout Hall & Grounds, Terrigal

Something You Might Have Missed!

Listen Live & Catch Up On Your Favourite Shows on the Triple M App!

App Store OR Google Play