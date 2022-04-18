Tex Walker Calls Out Trent Cotchin’s “Deliberate” Kick

Ex-Adelaide captain Taylor Walker has called out Trent Cotchin’s "deliberate" kick on him in the Crows’ win over Richmond on Saturday.

LISTEN HERE:

Speaking on Roo, Ditto and Loz for Breakfast, Walker agreed with the hosts that Cotchin should have faced a stronger sanction than a fine for the action.

"He got fined a couple of grand," Roo said.

"It’s gotta be more than that, surely," Ditts said.

"You can’t go round kicking blokes."

"Especially when it’s deliberate," Walker agreed.

"I tell you what, if the shoe was on the other foot I would have been missing the next month."

Never miss anything with the best of Triple M Footy playlist:

Watch the incident here:

Tex Walker also said he thinks Rory Sloane will play footy again, discussed the Crows upcoming trip to Ballarat and more.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CHAT HERE:

Stream every game live with the LiSTNR app — grab it on iTunes or Google Play now!