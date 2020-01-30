Tex Walker Discusses Players Taking Pay Cuts To Reduce Gambling Advertising

Adelaide ex-skipper Tex Walker has discussed the possibility of players taking pay cuts to reduce gambling ads on Roo and Ditts for Breakfast.

“It’s certainly something that we’d have to sit down and discuss,” Tex said.

“If it was in the best interest of the game then I’d certainly look at it.

“But yeah, we’d definitely have to sit down and discuss it.”

