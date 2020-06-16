Tex Walker Explains The Crows’ Response To Their Showdown Smashing

Tex Walker explained how the Adelaide Crows have responded internally to their spanking at the hands of Port Adelaide in the Showdown on the weekend on Roo & Ditts for Breakfast this morning.

“At the moment, you can’t have a full team review,” Tex said.

“What Nicksy (Matthew Nicks) has had to do is go into each line and review it that way… pretty much you’re on each individual line and there’s some vision and stuff that’s quite open and honest.

“And for us to move forward we needed to see that.

“Clearly number one for us as a footy club is being able to defend the opposition, and we’re not doing that to the standard which we want, so we’ve gotta work on that at training, and just train it and train it until it becomes habitual.”

Tex said the priority was to stop teams racking up big runs of scores against the Crows.

“Clearly teams are gonna get a run on, that’s just footy… but it’s our ability to slow them down and not allow it to go for four, five or six minutes,” he said.

“Currently we’re not doing it to what we need to do to help each other out.

“Can we do it better? Yes we can, and we need to do it as soon as possible, otherwise we just turn it into a long year and it’s not enjoyable playing footy.”

Tex also discussed the coronavirus protocols, life in the Queensland hub, the single boys using Tinder and more.

