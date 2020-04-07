Tex Walker Explains Why He's Not A Fan Of The AFL Hub Idea

Ex-Adelaide skipper Tex Walker told Bernie and Jars — filling in for Roo and Ditts — this morning that he’s not a fan of the idea to split the 18 AFL sides into three hubs of six teams to try and play games during the Coronavirus crisis.

LISTEN HERE:

“It would be quite challenging on the family front [to be sent to a hub away from home] with kids, wives and partners,” Tex said.

“And also I think being in a footy club, if you’ve ever had, if someone’s had the flu or a cold, it can spread quite quickly.

“So I reckon if you went and had six teams in one hub, if the Coronavirus did happen to get inside, the it could spread quite quickly and wipe out maybe 6 teams rather than if the Adelaide Crows got it or something like that, it only gets the one team.

“So I’m not too sure whether I’m a big advocate for it.”

Bernie Vince agreed with Tex.

“If you’re going away for one weekend, an away game into Melbourne or something, that’s fine, you take the minimum amount [of staff],” Bernie said.

“Bit if you’re away for a long period of time, there’s massage, there’s physios, there’s doctors, there’s trainers, cause you’ll be training… it’s a number of people, and as Tex said, if one person gets it, it’s just gonna rip, it’s so contagious it’s gonna rip through the whole team, and then the other six, the other five teams in your hub too.”

