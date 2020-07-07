Tex Walker Gives An Update Bryce Gibbs’s Situation

Former Adelaide skipper Tex Walker gave an update on Bryce Gibbs’s situation on the Dead Set Legends Breakfast Takeover today.

“He’s actually playing some really good footy,” Tex said.

“So his name is definitely getting thrown around for selection… obviously at the moment we’re going more down the younger path.”

Tex said Gibbs’s time will come.

“There will be a time where obviously Bryce gets to play,” Tex said.

“It’s important for him to keep playing good footy in the reserves.”

Tex also discussed being back in training, the mood among the playing, living in the Gold Coast hubs and more.

