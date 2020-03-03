Tex Walker Lifts The Lid On His Post-State Of Origin Drinks With Patrick Dangerfield

Tex Walker lifted the lid on his post-match drinks with ex-teammate Paddy Dangerfield on Roo and Ditts this morning.

LISTEN HERE:

“He (Dangerfield) said come up for a beer… I nearly fell off my bed,” Tex said.

“I said to (wife) Ellie… can you read this just in case I’m misreading this?

“So Sloaney and I went up there and he said ‘instead of having a beer, why don’t we have a pinot?’”

“I thought yeah, I don’t mind pinot, so he rings up reception and says ‘can I please get a pinot grigio?’, and I was sitting there thinking ‘that’s a white Danger!’

“And it come up, the bloke comes in and he goes ‘room service’, Danger looks at it, pulls it out of the flask.

“‘I didn’t order this, I ordered a pinot!’, and gave it back to him and made the bloke go down and get a pinot!”

Tex also spoke about the game itself, his year ahead for the Crows, and told a joke to cap off his appearance.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CHAT HERE:

