Tex Walker On His "Sore" Calf

Tex Walker joined Roo & Ditts for Breakfast this morning and discussed his calf injury.

Tex said his calf is “a little bit sore” but that “pulled up better than I thought”.

He also discussed the loss to Freo, Mad Max being filmed in his old home town Broken Hill, and the bad habit he taught his son Hugo at the club.

